Sylvia J. Wedge, 83, of Portsmouth, Rhode Island, passed away at home on October 6, 2021, with her daughters Karen, Katherine, and Deborah by her side. She was the wife of the late William H. Wedge.

Sylvia was born in Drexel Hill, PA. She is preceded in death by her husband William, her parents Ranald and Amelia Ober, and her sister Adele McDowall.

Sylvia was a member of the DAR since 1992. She was the co-owner/founder of Beach Party Swimwear of Newport for 26 years, Office Administrator at Star Drug Distributors in West Haven CT, and she was also on the Portsmouth School Committee for 7 years. Most of all, she cherished traveling with her family, playing pinochle and Mah Jong with family and friends. She also loved spending time with her grandchildren harmonizing with The Kingston Trio and watching Judge Judy.

Sylvia is survived by her three daughters, Karen Wedge of Portsmouth, Katherine Julian and husband Andrew of CT, and Deborah Lengyel and husband Patrick of Portsmouth. She also leaves three grandchildren, Erik (RI), Peter (RI), and Kaitlyn (MD), a brother, Richard Ober and wife Jennifer (ME), and a sister-in-law Toni Wedge (CT). She additionally leaves many loving nieces and nephews and their families.

Per Sylvia’s wishes, there will only be a private family burial. She will be buried by the side of her loving, loyal husband in her favorite pajamas.

Condolence cards may be sent to: Wedge Family, 390 West Main Road, Portsmouth, RI 02871.