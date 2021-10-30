Raymond M. Custy, Lt. USN Retired, 97, of Portsmouth, RI, died peacefully on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at Village House Nursing and Rehabilitation Center with his family by his side.

He was the devoted husband of the late Joan A. (Sullivan) Custy.

Born on August 13, 1924 in Fall River, MA, he was the son of the late Michael and Margaret (Murphy) Custy.

Raymond graduated from Durfee High School in 1942 and immediately enlisted in the United States Navy. He was selected for flight training as a naval aviator. After graduating from advanced training at Naval Flight School, Corpus Christi, Texas in 1944, he was assigned to the aircraft carrier Manilla Bay as a torpedo bomber pilot where he served for the duration of the war. After the war, he continued his service in the Navy Reserve until 1955.

Raymond was active in commercial aviation as manager and part owner of Aviation Services Company and flew professionally until 1978.

In 1974, he was the co-founder of Colonial Travel in Newport until his retirement in 1995.

He was an avid golfer and world traveler, along with his late wife, Arlene. Together they traveled to the far corners of the globe, especially to their beloved Moorea, Tahiti. Ray was a devoted husband and uncle. In 2018, he participated in Rhode Island Fire Chiefs Honor Flight “Sierra” and was honored for his World War II service. He loved his family and spent countless hours discussing current events and politics, some of his favorite topics.

He is survived by his sister-in-law, Anne E. Mills, of Newport, RI, his nieces, Kathleen M. Dunn and her husband, John, of Newport, RI, Stephanie L. Mills and her fiance, Michael Giard, of Coventry, RI, Anne S. Mills, of Newport, RI, Sandra A. Conron of Methuen, MA, Judith L. Gosselin and her husband, Jay, of Deerfield, NH, Jacqueline A. Bonosoro and her husband Gary, of North Andover, MA, his grandnephews and grandnieces, John E. Dunn, Jr., Patrick T. Dunn, Thomas S. Dunn, Jeffrey S. Conron, Jessica A. Conron, Renee N. Gosselin, Alex Gosselin, Leia M. Bonosoro and Shawn Bonosoro and his great-grand niece and nephew, Hailey K. Dunn and John B. Dunn and his cousins, John and MaryAnne Hand of Portsmouth, with whom he spent many countless hours discussing the world’s problems. He was the uncle of the late Timothy J. Mills.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at 10:00am at St. Mary’s Church at Spring and Williams St., Newport.

Burial with Military Honors will follow in St. Columba Cemetery, Browns Ln., Middletown.

In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the Rhode Island Fire Chiefs Honor Flight Hub, P.O. Box 28132, Providence, RI 02908-3700.

Ray’s family would like to thank the staff at Atria Aquidneck Place for their kindness and support, the staff at Village House Nursing and Rehabilitation Center for their tender care and the staff of Visiting Nurse Home and Hospice for their kindness and care. We hope you know how much we all valued your places in his life and all you did for him.