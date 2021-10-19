Paulette Joyce Henshaw born on December 21, 1946 in Newport, Rhode Island, daughter of the late Stanley Furtek and Mary Malone Furtek, unexpectedly passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 16, 2021 in the early morning hours. Mrs. Henshaw is survived by her loving husband, Jeffery Henshaw, her adoring children, Cheryl Stone, Randy Petschel, Keith Petschel, Tara Petschel, Stacey Petschel, Tommy Walaski, Jillian Walaski, Marty Walaski and Cindy Walaski. She also leaves behind her beloved grandchildren, Kevin Walaski, Jadin Walaski, Chauncey Walaski, Nesta Gray, Jr., Kalissa Walaski, Lily-Kate Walaski, Anyha Walaski, Tabitha Stone, Thomas Stone, Braylon Turner, Juan Carter, Jr., Kaiya Boyd, Alonzo Boyd, Jr., Porsha Petschel, Jessie Petschel, Brooke Petschel and many beloved great grandchildren. Mrs. Henshaw also leaves behind her brother, Dale R. Clark, multiple nieces, great nieces and nephews, her mother-in-law, Jean Marie Henshaw, brother-in-law, Danny Henshaw and sister-in-law, Denise Henshaw as well as the Walaski in-laws.

Mrs. Henshaw was preceded in death by her first husband, Tommy Walaski, her father-law Harry T. Henshaw, her mother-in-law, Lorraine Passmore and her grandson, Tyrell J. Walaski, as well as multiple siblings and a niece.

Mrs. Henshaw left behind many friends, and neighborhood children who adoringly referred to her as “Nana Red”, and for who she loved and cherished as if they were her own grandchildren.

Mrs. Henshaw, although raised Catholic, converted to Protestantism and lived a modest, humble, and wonderful life. In her pastime, she loved to teach her grandchildren, as well as the neighborhood children, how to play cards and tend to her many gardens. She was a free spirit who lived a carefree life. In her youth, she worked in as a barmaid and in the retail industry, and on her down time you could always find her at the beach basking in the sun.

Mrs. Henshaw’s life included taking care of her husband and grandchildren as well as the neighborhood children who she would babysit often. She was a wife, mother, grandmother, a sister and a friend to anyone who was lucky enough to know her. She will be sorely missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing her, but especially by her family.

Calling hours will be held on Thursday October 21, 2021, from 2:00pm -5:00pm at Memorial Funeral Home 375 Broadway in Newport

Burial will be on Saturday October 23, 2021, at 11:00 am in Island Cemetery Warner Street in Newport.