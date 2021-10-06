Paul D. Popple, 88, of Middletown, Rhode Island, passed away on September 24, 2021, in the Grand Islander Nursing Home. He was the husband of the late Lucille “Lucy” (Howes) Popple. Paul was born in Newport to the late W. Earl and Louise (Springer) Popple. For 35 years, Paul and Lucy owned and operated Popple’s Venetian Blinds.

Paul was a veteran of the US Air Force and was a drummer in the Air Force Band.

Paul and Lucy were longtime members of St. Paul’s Methodist Church in Newport. Paul served as the sexton for many years and was loved by the church community. The parish was always there to help them.

Paul is survived by his nieces, Dorothy L. Hitt, Debra Erickson, Ruth Ann Cederholm, Carrie French, Linda Garvin, Mary Beth Lyon Klunder, Karen Red, and Kathleen Varnese and nephew The Reverend W. Donald Lyon. He is also survived by many great nieces and nephews.

Paul is predeceased in by his wife, Lucy H. Popple, and his three sisters, Ruth Lyon, Shirley Friend, and Eleanor Gillen.

A graveside service will be held on Sunday, October 17, 2021, at 1:00 PM in Braman Cemetery, Farewell Street, Newport.