Madelyn A. Moy, age 79, of 41 Woodland Drive, Portsmouth, died peacefully surrounded by her loving family on the 13th day of October, 2021 after a brief illness. She was the wife of John E. Moy of Portsmouth. They had been married 60 years.



Born in Newport on October 15, 1941, she was the daughter of the late Nicholas and Bessie (Wood) DeFillippo, of this city, and the sister of the late Theresa L. DeFillippo.

She was a 1959 graduate of Rogers High School. She worked for the RI State Marshals and E.L. Freeman Co.



Besides her husband she leaves a daughter Lisa Berard, of Newport and two sons Jeffrey N. Moy of Middletown and Christopher C. Moy of Bristol and her son-in-law Clancy Berard of Newport, daughters-in-law, Janet Moy of Middletown and Lisa M. Moy of Tiverton. She also leaves four grandchildren, Rachel Rudisill of Portsmouth and her husband Darmie N. Rudisill III, of Portsmouth John W. Moy of Newport, Patrick J. Moy of Newport Madison Moy of Savanna College of Arts/Design, Georgia and the late Taylor Corbin Moy. She also leaves two great-grandsons Darmie N. Rudisill IV and Caleb N. Rudisill, both of Portsmouth

Funeral Services will be private.