Joseph (Giuseppe) Rizieri Casale, 94, of Portsmouth, Rhode Island, passed away on October 27, 2021 at Atria Aquidneck Place. He was the husband of the late Norma M. (DeRentiis) Casale.

Joseph was born in Providence to the late Salvatore and Celestina DiManna of San Giovanni Incarico, Italy. He grew up in the Silver Lake section of Providence and attended Providence’s Classical High School.

He was a graduate of the University of Rhode Island’s College of Business with a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting and a Master’s degree in Business Administration. He was a founding member of the Phi Kappa Phi Honorary Society for students of Italian heritage.

With his 1945 enlistment in the United States Navy, Joseph served as pharmacist mate at the Bethesda Naval Hospital, Bethesda, Maryland. He then worked for the Internal Revenue Service for twenty-five years holding the position of Revenue Agent Supervisor.

In 1977 Joseph assisted his wife Norma in fulfilling her lifelong dream helping her to establish the School of Medical and Legal Secretarial Sciences in Providence. He co-managed the school until its closing in 1995. From 1984 to 1988 Joseph was the Administrator of the City of Providence Retirement Board.

Joseph was a former member of the Rhode Island Barber Shop Quartet & Chorus. He loved the ocean and spending time at his beach house in Point Judith. Joseph and his wife enjoyed many warm winters in Hollywood and West Palm Beach, Florida.

Joseph is survived by his two sons, Joseph P. Casale and wife Marie of Portsmouth, and Peter J. Casale and wife Nicole of Warwick. He leaves behind his greatest pleasure and love, his nine grandchildren: Tyler, Katelyn, Shannon, Sophia, Louis, Olivia, Marco, Audrianna and Salvatore along with four great-grandchildren: Liam, Chase, John and Charlotte. Also surviving are several sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews.

His dearest friend of 90 years with whom he shared a daily telephone conversation Dominic “Tom” Testa of Southbury, Connecticut, remains.

Joseph was predeceased by his wife Norma M. Casale and his siblings Lydia Vieira, Domenic Casale, and Roseann Fagan.

Visiting hours will be held on Monday, November 1, 2021, from 5:00-8:00 PM at the Connors Funeral Home, 55 West Main Road, Portsmouth.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, November 2, 2021, at 10:00 AM at St. Barnabas Church, 1697 East Main Road, Portsmouth. Burial with Military Honors will follow in St. Ann Cemetery, Church Street, Cranston.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made “In Memory of Joseph R. Casale” to the Marfan Foundation, 22 Manhasset Avenue, Port Washington, NY, 11050 and the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, 60 Walnut Street, Suite 101B, Wellesley Hills, MA, 02481.