Irene “Monté” M. Powers, 65, of Wakefield, RI, formally of Newport, RI passed away unexpectedly on October 11, 2021.



Irene was born July 7, 1956, in Boston, MA to Dominic and Irene (Reid) Pizzuto.

She was married to her husband, Kevin J. Powers for 47 years.

Irene was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, her family was her pride and joy. She loved to paint and was a wonderful cook and enjoyed seeing her family enjoy her cooking.



Irene is survived by her husband Kevin J. Powers, her children Erin Powers, Kelly Powers, Audra Powers and Shawn Powers. She is also survived by four grandchildren and three great grandchildren.



In addition to her parents, Irene is preceded in death by son Joseph Powers, and her great-grandson Azul Powers.



Visitation will be on Friday, October 15th from 9-11AM at Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport, RI 02840. Following visitation, a memorial service will be held in the funeral home at 11AM.