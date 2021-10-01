Elsie L. Silvia passed peacefully on September 30, 2021, at Dawn Hill Manor in Bristol, RI. She was the wife of the late Joseph Silvia with to whom she was married for 59 years. They resided in Portsmouth, RI.

Born on November 4, 1929, in Somerset, MA., she was the youngest child of the late Mary (Curt) Oliveira and Manuel Oliveira. Elsie attended the Somerset Village School and graduated from Somerset High School in 1947. She was employed by several garment industries in Massachusetts and then at the U.S. Navy Base in Newport, RI, until 1976. A talented craftswoman, Elsie created many lovely gifts for her family and friends including a series of beautiful ceramic Christmas trees. With her husband Joseph, she traveled throughout New England, the Midwest, New York, Nevada, Florida, Hawaii, as well as Canada, and Portugal.

She was predeceased by her parents, her siblings Manuel Oliveira, Jr., James Oliveira, Evelyn Solon, and great-nephew John Paul Medeiros, Jr.

Elsie is survived by her brothers’ children: Maryem Medeiros, Manuel “Bud” Oliveira, Louise Barker, Betty Mace, and Teresa Oliveira. She is also survived by many great-nieces and great-nephews.

Calling hours will be on Monday, October 4, 2021, from 8:30 am-9:30 am at the Connors Funeral Home, 55 West Main Rd., Portsmouth RI. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10:00am at St. Barnabas Church, 1697 East Main Rd., Portsmouth RI. Burial will be in St. Columba Cemetery, 465 Brown’s Lane in Middletown, RI.