Edwin D. McDonnell, 63, of Middletown, Rhode Island, passed away on October 14, 2021 at Newport Hospital.

He was the husband of Amy Gardner McDonnell.

Edwin was born in Newport, Rhode Island on October 29, 1957 to the late Edwin F. and Angela M. Ferrazzoli McDonnell.

He grew up in Newport and was a graduate of Rogers High School in 1977. After high school he remained in Newport and eventually moved to Middletown in 1992 where he would spend the rest of his life. Edwin worked at the Newport County YMCA as the facilities director for 40 years, beginning upon graduation in 1977 and ultimately retiring in 2017. During his early years at the YMCA, Edwin also was a seasonal lifeguard at Easton’s Beach. He is remembered by his coworkers as being enthusiastic and welcoming, as well as always willing to share his knowledge with anyone passing by.

Edwin was a devoted husband, father and avid poker player. He often frequented Foxwoods Resort Casino and was a skilled Texas hold’em and five-card draw player. When he wasn’t playing cards, Edwin enjoyed skiing in the New Hampshire White Mountains, starting when he was 11 years old, up until his passing. He was also a problem-solver who took on difficult and unwanted projects at work, even installing the majority of the plumbing and piping systems currently used at the Newport County YMCA. Above all, he adored watching his beloved Pittsburgh Steelers play football. Edwin will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all who knew him.

Edwin is preceded in death by his sister, Stella Vrablic.

Edwin is survived by his wife Amy and his children; Edwin J. McDonnell, Jessica R. McDonnell and Elias D. McDonnell of Middletown. He is also survived by his ex-wife Laura R. McDonnell, brother Steve McDonnell, sister Angela (McDonnell) Oaklund, half-sister Linda Magill, and his nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held on Friday October 22, 2021 from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm in the Memorial Funeral Home 375 Broadway in Newport. At 4:00 pm, friends are invited to share a story or a memory of the time spent with Ed.

Burial will be private.

