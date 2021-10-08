Carson Awe, age 71, of Newport, Rhode Island, passed away unexpectedly on October 5, 2021.

Carson was born in Queens, NY to Walter and Hattie Awe. Carson was married to Tina McGuinness.

Carson has certainly led an interesting life. He joined the Army at 18, Airborne, DOD, Specialist, Honorably discharged. After his time in the Army he was a mechanic by day that could fix just about anything, and musician by night. Out of all of his accomplishments, he was most proud of his family.

Carson is survived by his children, Ali Beebe, Adrienne Barrow, Melissa Forcina and her partner Chip Phillips, Patricia Awe and her partner Steve Hackett, Leighia Lukens and her husband Kyle. Mr. Awe will also be missed by his sister, Dawn Hellwinkel, his grandchildren, Sara, Aidan, Anna, Ivy, Kyla, Isaiah and Cailin, 3 nieces, and his best friend, Ray Wilkinson.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Tina Awe, his parents, Walter and Hattie Awe and his son, Andrew Awe.

Calling hours will be held Saturday, October 16, 2021, from 11:00am to 1:00pm at Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport.

Funeral services for Mr. Carson Awe will be held immediately following calling hours, at 1:00pm at Memorial Funeral Home.