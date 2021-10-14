Barbara Isabel Finney, 76, of Newport, Rhode Island, passed away on October 12, 2021 at home with her family by her side.



She was the wife of Larry K. Finney.



Barbara was born in Newport to Ludlow and Barbara (Stewart) Mahan.

She grew up in Newport, where she met the love of her life, Larry.

Barbara is survived by her children; Edith Freeborn of Newport, and Lee Finney also of Newport.

Barbara is preceded in death by her daughter Serena M Finney and her husband Larry K. Finney.

At her request funeral services and burial are private.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to www.blindcatrescue.com