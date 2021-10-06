Story and photos provided by Naval Academy Preparatory School staff

On a beautiful Saturday afternoon aboard Naval Station Newport, The Naval Academy Preparatory School earned their first victory of the 2021 football season 32-6 over the visiting Jersey Gators.

The NAPS football team dominated from the opening kickoff, racking up over 400 yards of total offense and over 300 yards on the ground. The NAPS defense was in command all day long, they did not allow the Gators an offensive score. The defense caused 3 turnovers and 4 sacks on the afternoon, with strong performances by cornerbacks Devean Washington and Andrew Duhart.

The NAPS defense has been especially stingy this season only giving up 7 points per game and forcing 5 turnovers. The NAPS offense marched down the field on their opening drive, capping off a 47-yard drive with a 22 yard TD run by TK Kocak. The offense would not be denied early by scoring on their first 4 possessions of the game and opening up a 25 point lead. The offense showed that they are just as effective in the air as they are on the ground by throwing for two scores. A 12-yard strike to Brandon Chatman and a 40-yard bomb to Donovan Draper who made an outstanding catch while being interfered with.

The NAPS football team looks to continue their success in the next contest versus the Howard Huskies from Euclid, OH on Saturday, October 9.