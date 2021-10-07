FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – FunGuys Events announced today that Magic of Lights will return to Gillette Stadium this holiday season from Friday, Nov. 19 through Friday, Dec. 24. The Magic of Lights drive-through experience features dazzling themed light displays using the latest LED technology and digital animations and returns to Foxborough for the second time after a record-breaking first stint in 2020.

The home of the six-time Super Bowl Champion New England Patriots and New England Revolution will shine bright all holiday season as guests experience the thrill of spectacular lights displays featuring familiar holiday favorites and accompanied by a festive soundtrack.

Guests will enjoy brand-new displays including Prehistoric Christmas, Big Foot Monster Trucks and the Snow Flurry Tunnel, as well as Magic of Lights favorites including the 12 Days of Christmas, Toyland and the Enchanting Tunnel of Lights.

New in 2021, Magic of Lights will also feature the Illuminating Mega Trees, boasting 40 feet of dancing lights synchronized to popular holiday tunes. Created with nearly one million sparkling lights, Magic of Lights is a nostalgic and festive experience for guests of all ages that can’t be missed this holiday season.

Gillette Stadium will host Magic of Lights daily from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. beginning Friday, Nov. 19 through Friday, Dec. 24. Guests can purchase tickets for an assigned date starting at just $40 per vehicle, and tickets for this festive holiday event for people of all ages go on sale Thursday, Oct. 14 at 10 a.m. Special bus and limo pricing is also available.

Guests will also be able to bring the magic home with them, with special merchandise available for purchase online for pickup onsite. For a complete schedule and to purchase tickets and merchandise, visit MagicOfLights.com/Foxborough. Tickets must be purchased online in advance and will not be available for purchase at the gate.

ABOUT FUNGUYS EVENTS

FunGuys Events is a division of FunGuys LLC. They are the creators and producers of the highly regarding drive-through holiday light show, MAGIC OF LIGHTS, an annual holiday tradition. Magic of Lights is presented at 20 world class venues featuring over 800 shows per season. Magic of Lights entertains 5 million guests annually with their spectacular and awe-inspiring holiday themed light displays and scenes.