Gustave White Sotheby’s International Realty today announced the sale of 1163 North Main Road in Jamestown, a waterfront retreat on 12 acres, for $3,760,000. 

According to Rhode Island MLS, this sale is one of nine over $3 million that have closed this year to date in Jamestown.  Elena Wilcox of Gustave White Sotheby’s International Realty represented the seller.  Gordon King of Hogan Associates represented the buyers.

A waterfront retreat on the tip of Sand Point, this unique property offers exceptional privacy.  The New England shingle-style was expertly designed to maximize panoramic views of Narragansett Bay and spectacular sunsets.  Grounds with lawn to the waterfront and beach, feature a pool with stone patio and cabana, and tennis court.  Living room with stone fireplace and wet bar, and light-filled dining room–all with sweeping water views–have French doors to the porch.  The principal suite with bath and walk-in closet also has access to the waterfront and grounds.  A free-standing two-car garage, carport, and ample parking are additional highlights, with mooring available and deepwater dock approved for construction.

The Latest From WUN

Ryan Belmore has been the Owner & Publisher of What's Up Newp since 2012. He also currently works for Mountain News, where he serves as Senior Editor - North America for OnTheSnow. He previously worked for the New England Patriots and American Cancer Society. He currently serves as Vice President of Fort Adams Trust and is a member of Local Independent Online News (LION) Publishers and North American Snowsports Journalists Association (NASJA).