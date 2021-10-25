Gustave White Sotheby’s International Realty today announced the sale of 1163 North Main Road in Jamestown, a waterfront retreat on 12 acres, for $3,760,000.

According to Rhode Island MLS, this sale is one of nine over $3 million that have closed this year to date in Jamestown. Elena Wilcox of Gustave White Sotheby’s International Realty represented the seller. Gordon King of Hogan Associates represented the buyers.







A waterfront retreat on the tip of Sand Point, this unique property offers exceptional privacy. The New England shingle-style was expertly designed to maximize panoramic views of Narragansett Bay and spectacular sunsets. Grounds with lawn to the waterfront and beach, feature a pool with stone patio and cabana, and tennis court. Living room with stone fireplace and wet bar, and light-filled dining room–all with sweeping water views–have French doors to the porch. The principal suite with bath and walk-in closet also has access to the waterfront and grounds. A free-standing two-car garage, carport, and ample parking are additional highlights, with mooring available and deepwater dock approved for construction.