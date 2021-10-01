The Little Compton Historical Society invites members of the public to take part in a free town-wide, self-guided tour of Little Compton farms and agricultural businesses on Saturday, October 2.

The farms will offer a behind-the-scenes look at their work and a variety of activities including hayrides and the chance to meet farm animals. Others will offer door prizes and their agricultural products for sale. Some of the farms are not usually open to the public, such as Franlart Farm and Treaty Rock Farm.

“This event adds to the community’s appreciation of its farmers and connects the history in the exhibit to our modern-day neighbors,” said Museum Educator Jenna Magnuski. in a statement “The variety of farms that are participating reflects the diversity of farm products created here.”

The fourteen participating farms are Adamsville Stables, Coastal Greens, Franlart Nurseries, Greenwood Pastures, Hope Alpaca Farm, Old Stone Orchards, Otter Brook Farms, Peckham’s Greenhouse, Sakonnet Vineyards, Small World Farm, Treaty Rock Farm, White Rock Farm, Wishing Stone Farm, and Young Family Farm.







Photos via Hope Alpaca Farm

To learn more about each farm’s offerings and their visiting hours, visit littlecompton.org or visit the Historical Society’s Facebook and Instagram pages. A flyer will be released online featuring a map, schedule, and brief descriptions of each farm. Printed copies will also be available at the Wilbor House on October 2, with a limited number of copies also available at participating farms.







Photos via Small World Farm

The Historical Society will also be open on October 2, offering self-guided tours of the Everyone Was a Farmer and Little Compton Women’s History Project exhibits. Kids’ crafts will be offered at 11am, 1pm, and 3pm. These include candle-dipping, constructing and decorating a sailboat powered by a rubber band, and making their own bracelet or ring out of leather or aluminum. Abbreviated tours of the Wilbor House will be offered at 10am,12pm, 2pm, and 4pm.