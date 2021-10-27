Meals on Wheels of RI announces it has partnered with Edward King House to serve as the new drop-off site for meals delivered to homebound Newport seniors through the nonprofit’s Home-Delivered Meal Program.

“Meals on Wheels of RI has been serving homebound Newport seniors for many, many years, along with seniors across the rest of our state,” said Executive Director Meghan Grady in a statement. “Today, we are proud to announce that Edward King House will be our new partner in helping to ensure our Newport clients receive the nutrition and socialization they need to stay healthy and safe in their own homes.”

The Edward King House Senior Center serves as a hub for resources and opportunities for the city’s 50 and over population. During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, in spring and summer 2020, the nonprofit was among those that partnered with Meals on Wheels of RI to deliver supplemental meals to seniors at risk of food insecurity and social isolation.

“We are thrilled to be the official Newport delivery partner of Meals on Wheels of RI,” said Edward King House Executive Director Carmela Geer in a statement. “Our mission of helping older adults enjoy independent living and an enriched quality of life is very closely aligned with Meals on Wheels of RI’s work, and we could not be happier to help them fulfill their vision of a Rhode Island where all seniors live nourished lives with independence and dignity.

Meals on Wheels of RI Home-Delivered Meal Program meals are delivered through 21 meal drop-off sites throughout the state, including the nonprofit’s Providence headquarters and service center.

Meals are brought to the drop-off sites by the nonprofit’s caterer, Trio Community Meals, as fully prepared, complete meals that meet one-third of a seniors recommended daily dietary intake. Meals are delivered chilled and may be reheated when clients are ready to eat them.

In 2020, Meals on Wheels of RI delivered more than 8,600 home-delivered meals to 64 homebound Newport residents. Each meal delivery represents a time when a client received a vital well-being check and critical social visit.

“Meals on Wheels of RI provides so much more than a meal to our vulnerable neighbors,” Geer said. “For seniors who are not able to get out on their own, having that person to check on them every day and be a friendly ear is so essential to their health.”

To support Meals on Wheels of RI service to Newport residents, visit www.rimeals.org.

Edward King House programming includes a senior companion program and senior dining program, as well as special interest clubs including knitting, mah jong, bridge and more.

For more information, visit www.edwardkinghouse.org.

About Meals on Wheels of Rhode Island

Since 1969, Meals on Wheels of Rhode Island has focused on meeting the nutritional and other special needs of the elderly in order to help them maintain their independent lifestyles. Meals on Wheels of RI directly addresses the issues of nutrition, health and safety in our senior population, impacting thousands across the state every year with our Home-Delivered Meal Program, the only nonprofit meal delivery program of its kind in Rhode Island; the Capital City Café Program and Senior Restaurant Program, which offer community-based dining for more mobile seniors; an Emergency Meal Program; the Senior Wish Program, providing necessities for seniors in need; and the Pet Food Program.

Meals on Wheels of Rhode Island, a 501 (c) (3) organization, is not an affiliate of a national organization and relies on donations from individuals, corporate funding and sponsorship and foundation grants. All funding received directly provides services for RI residents.