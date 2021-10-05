Newport’s Castle Hill Inn has been named the #1 hotel in the Northeast by Conde Nast Traveler’s 2021 Reader’s Choice Awards! The hotel is acknowledged with a total score of 99.06.

“We are honored and humbled to receive this distinction from Condé Nast Traveler magazine,” stated Brian Young, Managing Director at Castle Hill Inn. “This is the direct result of the high levels of personalized service and attention to detail we strive to offer to all of our guests each and every day. I’m so proud of our entire team of employee-owners and am grateful to all of our loyal guests who nominated us for this recognition.”

Joining Castle Hill Inn on the list were a few other Newport hotels, including The Vanderbilt (at #7), Hammetts Hotel (#13), and The Chanler at Cliff Walk (#27).

Also representing Rhode Island on the list is the Weekapaugh Inn (#6) Watch Hill Inn (#11), Graduate Providence (#14), and The Dean (#20).

More than 800,000 Condé Nast Traveler readers submitted responses rating their travel experiences across the globe to provide a full snapshot about the places they can’t wait to return to next. The Readers’ Choice Awards are the longest-running and most prestigious recognition of excellence in the travel industry.

The 2021 Readers’ Choice Awards are published on Condé Nast Traveler’s website and celebrated in the November issue. The full list of winners can be found here.