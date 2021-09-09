The Huddle, which had its soft opening in late June at 42 Spring Street, is growing.

A collaborative space for experiences that bring people together, The Huddle offers hands-on learning for all led by local residents and entrepreneurs, coworking space, and private events.

As they head into the fall, The Huddle is quickly seeing the interest in workshops, cowork space, and meeting space increase.

A Call for Local Talent

As The Huddle is building a team of 10 to 12 local artists and entrepreneurs to offer a diverse menu of regular, high value, hands-on experiences. To date, they have offered workshops on photography, tie dye, essential oils, mocktails and more. According to Chief Experience Officer, Sara Emhof, “Our hope is to inspire local talent and business owners to think about how they can build community by offering an experience with their story and their products or talent. We’ve had people ask for more mocktails classes, coffee tastings, cigar workshops, and public speaking, in addition to traditional makers workshops.”

Participants toast during a mocktails 101 workshop

New to Newport Connections

In addition to hands-on workshops, The Huddle has been hosting monthly “New and not so New to Newport Happy Hours” at local restaurants. The goal is to help new residents connect and feel welcome while introducing them to local businesses. This month’s happy hour will take place at Stone Acre Brasserie and will start at The Huddle with a brief walking history tour of Washington Square. You can sign up on their website.

A New to Newport Margarita workshop at the Huddle led by Perro Salado

Open CoWork Tuesdays

Throughout the month of September, The Huddle will offer free open cowork Tuesdays. This offers a chance for remote workers to try out the coworking model and experience the benefits of working around other people. Even companies are jumping on the bandwagon. Hasbro brought a team of 4 people down in August so the remote team could work together for the day, have lunch in downtown Newport, and connect. In addition to more individual co-workers, The Huddle is seeing increased requests for corporate team off-site meetings.

Remote employees take a break from home and work at the Huddle

To receive updates on the latest workshops and coworking, or to apply to be a Huddle Teacher go to www.thehuddleri.com.

