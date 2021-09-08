The Narrows Center for the Arts is pleased to announce the next date for Spindle City Fest – Saturday, September 11, 2021. This FREE event runs from 10:00 AM to 2:30 PM and will be held outside and inside the Narrows Center at 16 Anawan Street.

Spindle City Fest is a free family-centric event that celebrates art, music, food and fun. “​​The Narrows Center is excited to welcome the community back to our facility. Spindle Fest is an opportunity to celebrate the arts and all the warm peaceful vibes that come with it,” states Patrick Norton, Executive Director of the Narrows Center.

On the second floor of the Narrows there will be Narrows’ studio artists, unique art vendors, yoga, and food tastings from Sam’s Meat Pies. High quality art vendors will be represented in an array of mediums including painting, resin creations, candle making, etc.

Free yoga will take place 9:00 AM – 10:15 AM. Pre-Registration required. Sign up here.

It wouldn’t be a Narrows event without great live music. Outside from 12:00 PM – 1:30 PM, enjoy a Boardwalk Ramble featuring Chuck Williams, Sinner’s Pie, Mike Laureanno, John Fuzek, Back Porch, Johnny Botelho, Paul Rocha and Fourteen Strings. Take a walk on Fall River’s Historic Waterfront and enjoy the sounds of these fine musicians along the Boardwalk Ramble route from the Carousel at Battleship Cove through Heritage State Park to Bicentennial Park.

Free parking is available at the Narrows Center as well as Heritage State Park and in the surrounding neighborhood.

Proof of COVID-19 Vaccine is required for the Spindle Fest indoor events at the Narrows.

Spindle City Fest is a FREE event, sponsored in part by the Fall River Cultural Council, a local agency supported by the Massachusetts Cultural Council.

