James C. Sullivan, a Wickford lawyer, received the Rhode Island Foundation’s prestigious Harold B. Soloveitzik Professional Leadership Award at the Foundation’s recent Annual Meeting.

The award recognizes a member of the professional advisor community who has demonstrated an enduring commitment to philanthropy.

The Foundation recognized Sullivan for his emphasis on and expertise in charitable planning as a service to the community as well as to his clients.

“It’s an honor to receive this award in Harold Soloveitzik’s name,” Sullivan said. “I had the pleasure of knowing him. Harold Soloveitzik was an attorney who practiced in Westerly for decades. He was highly regarded in the Rhode Island Bar Association. Knowing how he impacted his community, this is truly an honor.”

Earlier this year, Sullivan experienced the impact of the Foundation’s work first-hand. He and his family suffered a life-changing tragedy in April, when his 20-year-old son Flynn lost a courageous, two-year battle with cancer.

“At the end of his life, we became involved with Hope Health Hospice,” Sullivan said. “The Foundation is a major supporter of Hope Health. I went from being an advisor for the Foundation to being indirectly a recipient.”

“He is a great partner of ours, and beyond that, he is a true leader in his community,” said Neil D. Steinberg, the Foundation’s president and CEO. “He is smart, trusted and compassionate, committed to helping his clients achieve their philanthropic goals,”

The Foundation also presented two other awards during its annual meeting.

Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island (BCBSRI) received the Carter Inspiring Partner Award, which honors donors who have inspired the Foundation with a thoughtful approach and commitment to philanthropy.

The alumni of the Rhode Island Expansion Arts program received the Community Leadership Award, which recognizes individuals or a nonprofit for demonstrating innovation, impact, commitment and leadership in one of the Foundation’s priority areas. The alumni were honored for their commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion.

