Fences are up, stages construction is almost complete, and sound systems are being tested at Ninigret State Park in Charlestown where the Rhythm and Roots Festival is scheduled to begin Friday at 4PM.

2021 marks the return of the annual Labor Day Weekend event, canceled last year due to the pandemic. A full lineup of music is on tap including headliners John Hiatt, Rhiannon Giddens and Richard Thompson.

Check out the daily schedule blocks below.

In addition to the music, a Festival highlight is always the food trucks and vendors, many of whom return annually. Individual day tickets are still available here, and parking is free.

Check the Festival’s health and safety policy below:

Due to a rapid increase in COVID infections and the rise of the Delta variant among unvaccinated populations, Rhythm & Roots will be instituting the following health and safety protocols. To gain admittance, all attendees entering the campgrounds and/or the festival grounds will be required to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test result taken within 72 hours.

For more information, check the Festival website here: Rhythm & Roots Festival – Labor Day Weekend – Charlestown, Rhode Island (rhythmandroots.com)

