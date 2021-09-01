The Potter League for Animals received 10 dogs that were evacuated ahead of Hurricane Ida to ensure as many animals as possible were moved out of harm’s way.

According to The Potter League for Animals, all dogs transported had previously been in shelters and were evacuated to make room for the animals affected by the hurricane, in hopes of reuniting them with their families. They arrived along with 29 others in Massachusetts over the weekend and arrived in Rhode Island on Tuesday, August 31.



The transport is a result of collaboration between the Louisiana SPCA, the ASPCA, Northeast Animal Shelter, MSPCA and the Potter League for Animals.

While feverishly preparing for significant and dangerous impacts from Hurricane Ida, the Louisiana SPCA contacted the industry leader’s international organization, The Association for Animal Welfare Advancement, for which Potter League CEO, Brad Shear, chairs the Board of Directors, seeking assistance with remote response coordination. Potter League’s Chief Mission Officer, Todd Cramer, who also has a long history of disaster response experience, responded to the request and is acting as the Lead Incident Coordinator.



“We are always here to help animals in need and are happy that we can play a part in giving some relief to our friends in Louisiana.” Brad Shear, CEO of the Potter League said in a statement. “The Potter League has been a part of a national network of animal shelters for decades and we all help each other when the need arises.” Shear continued. And while these animals are lucky to have made it out before Ida’s landfall, the situation in Louisiana is still very dire for many. With much of the state without power and under a water boiling order, we’re doing everything we can to relocate even more pets in the coming weeks.



Potter League’s Cramer and his team of animal welfare professionals from around the country, are coordinating the effort to secure and deploy resources such as Emergency Response Teams, supplies, and destination shelters to receive animals displaced by the storm.



The dogs received Tuesday will need to be in isolation for five days as Rhode Island State law requires. All dogs and cats will be spayed or neutered, up to date on their vaccinations and also microchipped, prior to adoption. After some much needed rest, medical care, and TLC they’re ready to find loving homes in about a week, pending medical and behavioral assessments.

The Potter League says that it currently has many dogs and cats available for adoption and ask that anyone looking to help animals in need, to please consider giving a home to those currently up for adoption. Visit www.potterleague.org for more information.

