Richard B. Kyle, 81, of Newport, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family, Wednesday, September 15, 2021. Married for 57 years, he was the husband of Joan L. (DeQuattro) Kyle.



Born in Newport, he was the son of the late Robert J. and Farolin (Jackman) Kyle.

Richard attended Rogers High School and went on to join the Air Force in 1957. He worked at various jobs around Newport including as a machinist for M and L Tool and Die and then General Electric. He also worked for Tom Crawford at his blacksmith shop. In later years, he worked as a home health care aide for John Clarke and for two prominent Newport County Families.



Richard enjoyed family, fishing, kayaking, woodworking, and carpentry. Ask him and he could build anything. He had a passion for cooking and making his famous chowder for family gatherings



Besides his wife Joan, he leaves behind his children, Karen M. (Kyle) Barrett of North Providence, David Kyle, and his wife Melissa of Portsmouth, Kevin Kyle of Newport, Keith Kyle, and his wife Liz of Narragansett, and Arlene Reynolds and her husband Patrick of Middletown. Richard also leaves thirteen grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

He was the brother of the late, Robert Kyle, Donald Kyle, William Kyle, and Lynne Hicks.



All services will be private.



Donations in his memory may be made to American Heart Association, 222 Richmond Street, Providence, RI 02903 or to the American Cancer Society, 931 Jefferson Blvd, Suite 3004, Warwick, RI 02886.

The Latest From What's Up Newp