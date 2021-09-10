Miles Byron “Mike” Fisk, 91, of Portsmouth, Rhode Island, passed away on September 3, 2021, at home with his family by his side. He was the husband of the late Joan (Hawkins) Fisk.



Miles was born September 22, 1929, in Kingston, NY, to Robert and Edna (Freer) Fisk.

Miles was predeceased by his family, including Siblings James Fisk, Mary Jane (Fisk) Hart, Robert Fisk, and Dollie (Fisk) Fowler.



Miles loved his family and moved back to Rhode Island last year from Stuart Fl. Miles enlisted in the Navy and served as part of the World War II occupation forces. He retired after a 30 year career at IBM and worked with his son at SEA CORP continuing his support of US Navy projects.



Miles was a member of St. Barnabas Church in Portsmouth and St. Joseph Church in Stuart where he was a Grand Knight in the Knights of Columbus including multiple roles for the Florida State Council.



Miles is survived by his children; Michael Fisk of Portsmouth, RI and Patricia (Patty) Fisk, of Seekonk, MA. He was predeceased by three daughters: Deboranne Fisk, Eileen (Fisk) Dawes and Margaret (Peggy) Fisk and grandson Miles.



Miles is also survived by his Grandchildren: Margaret (Hafner) Caine, John Hafner, Jordan (Fisk) Walsh, Ian Fisk, Alexia Aguilar and Samantha Aguilar, and Great Grandchildren.

Calling hours will be held on Sunday, September 12, 2021, from 4-7 pm at Connors Funeral Home 55 West Main Road in Portsmouth.



A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Monday September 13, 2021, at 10:00 am in St. Barnabas Church in Portsmouth.

In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions in Miles name may be made to:

American Foundation for Suicide Prevention,

https://supporting.afsp.org/index.cfm?fuseaction=donate.event&eventID=1

