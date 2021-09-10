Lawrence J. Liddane, 87, of Middletown, Rhode Island, passed away in Newport Hospital on September 7, 2021. He was the husband of the late Ann M. (Ragone) Liddane for 49 years.

Lawrence was born in Albany, NY, to the late William and Mary (O’Keefe) Liddane.

Lawrence honorably served in the U.S. Navy during both the Korean and Vietnam Wars. He was a culinary expert in the Navy. He also worked for the Naval Undersea Warfare Center as a security contractor. Reminiscing about his memories from military service in the U.S. Navy was one of his favorite pastimes in later years.

Lawrence was a beloved die-hard fan of the New York Yankees and New York Giants. His hobbies included reading and golfing. In his free time, he enjoyed going to the beach, taking rides around Ocean Drive, and being in the company of the people he cared for.

Lawrence was loved by all for his friendly attitude. All who came in contact with him always loved their conversations. He will be missed by so many.

Lawrence is survived by his daughters, Kelly M. Murphy and husband Chuck of Westport, MA, Joyce A. Tompkins and husband Benjamin of NH, and Tina L. Lewis and fiancé Jason Monroe of Middletown. He additionally leaves seven grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.

Lawrence was predeceased by his wife, Ann M. Liddane, his son, William A. Liddane, and his brother, William Liddane.

Graveside funeral services with Military Honors will be held on Monday, September 13, 2021, at 11:00 AM in the Rhode Island Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Exeter. Those who wish to join in the procession to the cemetery must arrive at Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport, by 10:20 AM to line up on Fowler Avenue.

