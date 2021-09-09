Jo Ann (Mundorff) Loewenthal, 90, of Portsmouth, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021. She was the wife of the late Captain Robert G. Loewenthal, USN, Ret. They were married for 49 years.

Born in Kearney, Nebraska, she was the daughter of the late Russell R. and Wilma W. “Billie” (Randall) Mundorff.

She received her bachelor’s degree in fine arts education from the University of Nebraska at Kearney, and went on to teach in the Nebraska school system for four years. She kept active musically through the years despite moving frequently as a Navy family.

Moving to the Newport area in 1984, she taught flute in her home and at St. George’s School. She was a flutist with the Rhode Island Wind Ensemble, the Newport Concert Band and the Dream Flute Choir.

She joined the Newport Navy Choristers in 1985 and served as the director from 1996 to 2016.

She was a member of St. Mary’s Episcopal Church in Portsmouth and a member of its’ choir.

She is survived by four children, Daniel Loewenthal, David Loewenthal, Janet Apter and Steven Loewenthal; five grandchildren; one great-grandson and several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held on Friday, September 10 at 4:30pm at St. Mary’s Episcopal Churchyard, 324 East Main Rd, Portsmouth. All are welcome.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Newport Navy Choristers, P.O. Box 6041, Middletown, RI 02842; or the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society, 690 Peary Street, Newport, RI 02841.

Arrangements are by the Connors Funeral Home, 55 West Main Rd., Portsmouth.

