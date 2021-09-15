Esther Lascaris Viveiros of Newport, RI passed away in her sleep on September 10, 2021. Born on January 8, 1928 in Boston, MA, she was the daughter of the late Frank Lascaris and Irene Morris Lascaris. She was happily married to the late Roland Viveiros. She was the sister of the late Anthony Lascaris and Bessie Lascaris Hampilos of Lancaster, PA. Esther is also survived by a nephew Dr. Spiro Hampilos of Seminole, FL and Renee Hampilos Gammache of Lancaster, PA, and Frank George Hampilos of Lancaster, PA and two grandnieces Tori and Alexis.



Esther graduated from Rogers High School and went to work in the fabric industry. She also was the manager and buyer for Jack’s Shoes on Bellevue Ave where Jacqueline Kennedy was a frequent customer.



Always volunteering for one project or another while a very active member of the St. Spyridon Greek Orthodox Church. Whether it was running a booth at the Annual Hellenic Fest or chairing a committee or lending a hand for the Daughters of Penelope, where Esther was a 70 year member.



Esther touched many lives with her generosity and passion for life, where she will be dearly missed by her niece Renee.



Beside spending time with her family and friends, Esther enjoyed traveling the world and entertaining. She will be fondly remembered for her fabulous sense of humor, independent spirit, stylish fashionista and her very philanthropic endeavors.



Visiting hours will be Thursday, September 16, 2021 from 6:00-8:00 pm in the Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport.



Funeral Services will be held on Friday, September 17 with visitation from 10:00-11:00 am in the St. Spyridon Church, Thames St, Newport, followed by the funeral service at 11:00 am in the Church. Burial will follow at Middletown Four Corners Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations should be made to the St. Spyridon Greek Orthodox Church Endowment Fund, 390 Thames St, Newport, RI 02840

