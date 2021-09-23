Don A. Gaskill of Portsmouth, RI passed away at home on September 2, 2021 of natural causes.

Don was born on March 17,1948 to William and Lillian Gaskill.

Don served as a Sargent in the 101st Airborne Division during the Vietnam War in 1969. Don was a civil engineer for the City of Northampton, MA where he lived and worked for many years until retiring to Rhode Island.

One of his biggest joys in life was coaching his daughter’s Lassie League softball team. Most of his athletes still remember his teachings to this day.

Don also enjoyed yard sailing, hunting, fishing and sharing stories with his friends and neighbors.

Don leaves his only child, Heather Gaskill of Dennis Port MA and his brother, Robert Gaskill and his family of Orleans, MA.

Services for Mr. Gaskill will be private.