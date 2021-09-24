Carolyn Jane Reid, 83, of Tiverton, Rhode Island, passed away on September 20, 2021 at Charlton Memorial Hospital. Carolyn was born in Providence to Chester and Anna (Richard) Strumski.

Carolyn is survived by her daughter Michelle Reid, of Tiverton, 3 grandchildren Allison Reid, Nathan Reid, Molly Reid-Caruolo and one great-grandson Aiden Reid and her niece Rebecca Lambert.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her son Thomas Reid Jr.

A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, October 2, 2021, at 10:00 AM at St. Christopher’s Church in Tiverton, RI.