The Norman Bird Sanctuary invites the community to take part in its harvest season of events, which includes a wide variety of fun, family-friendly ways to celebrate the arrival of fall and the natural beauty that accompanies the autumn season.

Returning for a second year, the Norman Bird Sanctuary Scarecrow Competition offers the opportunity for participants to show off their creativity by building their own scarecrow. Last year more than 60 participants across Rhode Island, Massachusetts, and Connecticut proudly displayed scarecrows for all to enjoy.

Beginning on October 6, participants will be able to pick up their kit at the Norman Bird Sanctuary and begin putting their creativity to the test! Entry in the Scarecrow Competition requires purchase of a Scarecrow Kit, which includes everything needed to create this seasonal classic. Those who purchase kits are not required to enter the competition. Competition entries will be judged in the following categories: natural, scary, and funny. All photo submissions to the competition are due by October 26. Winners will be featured on the Norman Bird Sanctuary website and receive a one-year Household Membership to the organization. Scarecrow Kits are available for purchase for $40 via the Norman Bird Sanctuary website: www.NormanBirdSanctuary.org.

Following three sold-out concerts, the Norman Bird Sanctuary and Common Fence Music will present two more performances to round out this popular series. On September 24 at 7:00 p.m., Maine-based indie duo, Oshima Brothers, will take to the stage at the Norman Bird Sanctuary for an exciting performance highlighting their lush vocals.

Read the interview What’s Up Newp recently did with Sean Oshima of the Oshima Brothers here – What’sUp Interview: Sean Oshima of Oshima Brothers coming to Norman Bird Sanctuary September 24th

Folk-rock group Roanoke will close out the Summer Outdoor Concert Series with a bang on October 2 at 4:00 p.m., serving up a lively finale performance. Based out of Nashville, Tennessee, the Roanoke duo will share rich harmonies and unforgettable songs. To purchase concert tickets, please visit the Norman Bird Sanctuary website: www.NormanBirdSanctuary.org

Rounding out the harvest season on October 30 from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m., trick-or-treaters are once again welcome for a festive exploration of the Norman Bird Sanctuary trails and celebration of Halloween. Starting at the Welcome Center and continuing past the graveyard into the forest, attendees can collect nature-themed crafts, giveaways, and yummy treats along the way. After trick-or-treating, attendees can warm up by the bonfire and enjoy seasonal refreshments, including apple cider and baked goods.

About Norman Bird Sanctuary

The Norman Bird Sanctuary is a wildlife refuge and environmental education center set on 325 acres of protected open space in Middletown, Rhode Island. Offering year-round programs and events, the Norman Bird Sanctuary is open daily from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and welcomes visitors to explore seven miles of unique hiking trails.

The Latest From What's Up Newp