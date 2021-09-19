The Newport Art Museum will host the Newport String Project for their Season Opening Concert in the galleries of the historic John N.A. Griswold House on Sunday, September 26 beginning at 2 pm.
For this much anticipated musical celebration of family and friendship, the Season Opening Concert will feature cherished works by Romantic-era composers Franz Schubert and Robert Schumann paired with an evocative and sentimental 20th-century work by American composer William Grant Still.
General Admission tickets are $20, or $15 for Museum members. Guests can also purchase a Newport String Project Supporter ticket for $35, or $30 for Museum members. All tickets include admission to the Museum. Advance reservations highly recommended at newportartmuseum.org.
The Newport Art Museum is located at 76 Bellevue Avenue, Newport, RI. More information and tickets are available at newportartmuseum.org.
