JAMESTOWN, RI — The Jamestown Arts Center will hold an Open House on Saturday, September 11 from 10 am – 3 pm. A free, family event welcomes all ages to explore the JAC studios, learn about Arts Education programs, meet JAC instructors and staff, and create something unique during hands-on demonstrations.

Visitors will get a sneak peek at the curriculum for educational classes for Fall including ceramics, printmaking and photography and meet some of the instructors including Casey Weibust, Teddy Trocki-Ryba, Carol Chew, and Will Simons.

“It’s a great way to see what classes at the JAC are like and try your hand at some of the projects we’ll offer in the different studios throughout the day,” says Seamus Hames, Education Director at the JAC.

Exhibiting artist Allison Paskche will also offer an art-making activity in the gallery related to her exhibition Scaling the Wall. Outside on the Community Mural Wall, visitors can leave their mark on a new participatory art project to welcome Fall.

Indoor capacity will be limited to ensure safe social distancing with mask usage required. Studio classroom demonstrations will be limited to one family group at a time. Other activities will take place outdoors, weather permitting.

The JAC offers a variety of creative learning opportunities for adults, teens and children throughout the year. Fall Education classes include Printmaking, Advanced and Beginner Clay, Kids Pottery, Oil or Acrylic Painting for all Skill Levels, Everyday Drawing (offered virtually), and Photography Workshop (offered virtually). Members of the JAC enjoy discounts on all classes. Scholarships are also available to students of all ages. Learn more at https://www.jamestownartcenter.org/education-adult.

The Jamestown Arts Center is a multi-disciplinary visual and performing arts space that hosts art exhibits, theatre, dance and musical performances, film screenings, and educational programming including artist talks and hands-on art classes for all ages. The JAC opened in 2010 in a former boat repair shop redesigned by award winning architects Estes/Twombly. Since 2014, it’s won 5 of Rhode Island Monthly’s ‘Best of Rhode Island’ awards, including the Editor’s Pick for Outdoor Art in 2021.

Programming partners include: Heifetz International Music Institute, FirstWorks, RISCA, FabNewport, RISD, Manhattan Short Film Festival, SENE Film Festival, Spectrum Theatre, Providence Art and Design Film Festival, Island Moving Company, the Jamestown Schools, Social Enterprise Greenhouse, The Brown/Trinity Rep M.F.A. in Acting & Directing Program and many individual artists and local organizations. The Jamestown Arts Center has quickly become a leading arts and cultural hub for Rhode Island and beyond, where creativity, ideas, and innovation flourish. For more information visit: jamestownartcenter.org

