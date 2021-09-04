Review contributed by Gavi Elkind:

Dead and Co. played their second show to a sold-out house at the Xfinity Center in Mansfield, MA. Friday, September 3rd. The band kicked off the show with the upbeat “Mississippi Half Step Uptown Toodleoo,” and played several of The Grateful Dead’s biggest hits over the course of two sets, including “Truckin’,” “Bertha,” “Terrapin Station,” and “Dire Wolf.”

“Sugaree,” the last song to close out the first set, was exhilarating. Throughout their jams, they paid homage to The Rolling Stones by incorporating recognizable licks from “Start Me Up” and “You Can’t Always Get What You Want.”

For the second set, Dead and Co. returned to the prolonged “Dark Star” journey they started the night before, concluding it with “Lady With a Fan.” Following Drums and Space, the band ended the show with “The Other One” and “Morning Dew,” with the crowd-pleasing “U.S. Blues” as the encore. As the cool evening descended on Mansfield, the adoring audience sang along: “Wave that flag, wave it wide and high/Summertime done, come and gone, my oh my.”

Dead & Company is the latest incarnation of The Grateful Dead, originally formed in 1965 and includes three original members, Bob Weir, Micky Hart, and Bill Kreutzmann. John Mayer, Jeff Chimenti, and Oteil Burbridge, all stars in their own right, make up the remainder of the band.

