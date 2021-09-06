Story provided by Born To Rise
From 5:00-7:00 PM, we will have a social and dinner gathering with authors, art, photo booths, music, food truck, and festive signature cocktails for purchase.
From 7:00-9:00 PM, we start the storytelling and performances on the lawn.
Last year, Born to Rise
Born to Rise
Tickets are $45 and available at www.borntorise.live. No tickets at the door.
Only 150 spots
We welcome all women, those who support women and those who identify as women.
For more questions, please reach out to the founder of Born to Rise,
The Latest From What's Up Newp
- Obituary: Margaret Tessier
- Born to Rise presents its second annual women’s story festival with this year’s theme of “Rise and Shine”
- Obituary: Joanne R. West
- Smallest yacht in 90 boat fleet takes the win at the Conanicut Yacht Club Around the Island Race 2021
- Just My Opinion: A day to remember the contributions of labor unions
- Concert Recap and Photos: Rhythm and Roots Day 3 (September 5, 2021)
- Tiny Kitchen Magic: Cottage Pie
- Escobar Farm Corn Maze opens for the season with a maze that celebrates New England
- Obituary: Robert C. Marvelle
- Obituary: Joan S. Malkovich