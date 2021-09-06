Story provided by Born To Rise

From 5:00-7:00 PM, we will have a social and dinner gathering with authors, art, photo booths, music, food truck, and festive signature cocktails for purchase.

From 7:00-9:00 PM, we start the storytelling and performances on the lawn.

Last year, Born to Rise Women’s story festival, managed to have its start, during Covid. We did a drive-in theatre-style event at the old Newport Grand Parking lot. It was a big success and something that was so needed in that challenging time. We are well aware of the current Covid situation and aim to keep this event safe with a combination of mask-wearing as needed, open-air ventilation, and a shift to outdoor seating for the storytelling portion of the evening.

Born to Rise connects, empowers, and inspires women (all are welcome) through personal storytelling, creativity, and community. We support and encourage women to stand in their story with courage and confidence, to listen with compassion and empathy and to connect as we open conversations that matter. Stories give us a sense of place in the world and inspire us to look at our own journey in a way that teaches us to bravely move forward. This festival will be a combination of, listening to stories from women from all walks of life, to experiences that give attendees the opportunity to share, create and express themselves and their stories.

Tickets are $45 and available at www.borntorise.live. No tickets at the door.

Only 150 spots

We welcome all women, those who support women and those who identify as women.

For more questions, please reach out to the founder of Born to Rise, Kim Fuller, at 401-225-3553 or kbfphoto@cox.net.

