Here are the open houses happening this weekend in Newport County.
Featured Listing Of The Week
63 Massachusetts Boulevard, Portsmouth | $525,000
Offered by Devin Sheehan of the Fitzpatrick Team
This colonial home built in 2019 is located in Common Fence Point. Close to Montaup Country Club, the social hall, boat launch, and playground and within walking distance to the water, yet conveniently located to Routes 24 and 195, plus just a short drive to Newport. The home features over 1500 square feet with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. The first floor features a spacious living open to the kitchen and dining room with sliders to the patio and back yard. Also on the first floor is a half bath and laundry room. Upstairs is a main bedroom with en-suite plus two more bedrooms and another full bath. The basement offers plenty of room for storage or potential for finished space. Maintenance-free vinyl siding plus central air conditioning are added features. Don’t miss out on this move-in ready home!
Newport
5 Clay Street #F | $525,000
Open House on Friday from 10 am to 12 pm.
7 Wilbur Avenue | $799,000
Open House on Saturday from 10:30 am to 12 pm.
44 Charles Street | $950,000
Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm.
100 Bliss Road | $515,000
Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 12:30 pm.
9 Calvert Street | $959,000
Open House on Saturday from 1 pm to 2:30 pm.
99 Second Street | $995,000
Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 12:30 pm.
17 Clinton Street | $1,099,000
Open House on Saturday from 11:30 am to 1 pm and on Sunday from 10 am to 11:30 am.
Middletown
74 Gosset’s Turn Drive | $699,000
Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm.
Portsmouth
7 Fox Run Road | $439,000
Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm
269 Riverside Street | $425,000
Open House on Saturday from 12:30 pm to 2 pm.
114 Belmont Drive | $529,000
Open House on Saturday from 10 am to 12 pm.
130 Common Fence Boulevard | $1,295,000
Open House on Saturday from 10:30 am to 12 pm.
63 Massachusetts Boulevard | $525,000
Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm.
508 Turnpike Avenue | $480,000
Open House on Sunday from 1 pm to 2 pm
Jamestown
35 Pierce Avenue | $799,999
Open House on Saturday from 10 am to 12 pm.
26 Deck Street | $799,000
Open House on Saturday from 12 pm to 2 pm.
710 West Reach Drive | $989,900
Open House on Saturday from 10 am to 12 pm and on Sunday from 11:30 am to 1 pm.
Tiverton
115 Kenyon Road | $499,000
Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 12:30 pm.
55 Topsail Drive | $650,000
Open House on Saturday from 12 pm to 1:30 pm.
36 Cala Avenue | $449,000
Open House on Saturday from 1:30 pm to 3 pm.
76 Sakonnet Ridge Drive | $799,000
Open House on Saturday from 11:30 am to 1 pm.
21 Watermark Drive #75 | $919,000
Open House on Saturday from 12 pm to 1:30 pm.
Little Compton
306 West Main Road | $589,000
Open House on Saturday from 10:30 am to 11:30 am.
