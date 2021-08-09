Martha’s Vineyard is the most expensive summer destination in New England based on the cost of lodging, according to a survey conducted by Cheaphotels.org.

The survey compared 30 popular destinations in New England based on the rate for the cheapest double room during the month of August. Only hotels or inns that are rated at least 3 stars and are located close to the beach or city center have been considered.

Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket, two Massachusetts islands located south of Cape Cod, are leading the ranking at average rates of $474 and $421, respectively. The podium is completed by Bar Habor, Maine at a rate of $376 per night.

Boston ranks at an average of only $151 per night among the more affordable destinations. Least expensive overall in New England is Hartford, the capital of Connecticut, where you can find a room from $116 per night.

The following table compares 30 popular summer destinations in New England. The prices shown reflect the average rates for each destination’s cheapest available double room for the time period spanning August 1–31, 2021.

  1. Martha’s Vineyard $474
  2. Nantucket $421
  3. Bar Harbor $376
  4. Portland, ME $354
  5. Burlington $332
  6. Chatham $330
  7. Kennebunkport $321
  8. Provincetown $305
  9. Ogunquit $286
  10. Portsmouth $269
  11. Wells $268
  12. Hampton Beach $264
  13. Old Orchard Beach$245
  14. Falmouth $234
  15. Hyannis $234
  1. Salem $234
  2. Bangor, ME $234
  3. Mystic $231
  4. Newport $231
  5. Lenox $174
  6. Manchester, VT $172
  7. Boston $152
  8. New Haven $143
  9. Stamford $143
  10. Lincoln, NH $142
  11. North Conway $141
  12. Providence $134
  13. Plymouth $128
  14. Stowe $126
  15. Hartford $116

For the full results of the survey, visit https://www.cheaphotels.org/press/newengland21.html

