Martha’s Vineyard is the most expensive summer destination in New England based on the cost of lodging, according to a survey conducted by Cheaphotels.org.

The survey compared 30 popular destinations in New England based on the rate for the cheapest double room during the month of August. Only hotels or inns that are rated at least 3 stars and are located close to the beach or city center have been considered.

Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket, two Massachusetts islands located south of Cape Cod, are leading the ranking at average rates of $474 and $421, respectively. The podium is completed by Bar Habor, Maine at a rate of $376 per night.

Boston ranks at an average of only $151 per night among the more affordable destinations. Least expensive overall in New England is Hartford, the capital of Connecticut, where you can find a room from $116 per night.

The following table compares 30 popular summer destinations in New England. The prices shown reflect the average rates for each destination’s cheapest available double room for the time period spanning August 1–31, 2021.

Martha’s Vineyard $474 Nantucket $421 Bar Harbor $376 Portland, ME $354 Burlington $332 Chatham $330 Kennebunkport $321 Provincetown $305 Ogunquit $286 Portsmouth $269 Wells $268 Hampton Beach $264 Old Orchard Beach$245 Falmouth $234 Hyannis $234

Salem $234 Bangor, ME $234 Mystic $231 Newport $231 Lenox $174 Manchester, VT $172 Boston $152 New Haven $143 Stamford $143 Lincoln, NH $142 North Conway $141 Providence $134 Plymouth $128 Stowe $126 Hartford $116

For the full results of the survey, visit https://www.cheaphotels.org/press/newengland21.html