It’s a busy mid-summer weekend on the music scene with some big names out there headlining shows. Check out our top picks this weekend below.

Friday: New Kids on the Block make a triumphant return to Fenway Park. It’s their only show planned for 2021. Bell Biv Devoe open. Details here.

Friday: Askew has a benefit show to raise funds for the Rhode Island Folk Festival. Singer-songwriters Beth Barron, Cardboard Ox, SwampBirds, Kate Mick and Anthony Loffredio are scheduled to play beginning around 7PM. Details here.

Sunday: Classic rockers Grand Funk Railroad ride on into Indian Ranch in Webster, MA beginning at 1PM. Details here.

Friday: Traditional jazz hipsters Tuba Skinny play the Narrows Center for the Arts at 8PM. Details here.

Saturday: The Free Radicals celebrate the life and music of Jerry Garcia during the nine-day period known as “the days between” at Nick-a-Nees. Details here.

Sunday: On the heels of his new album, Downhill from Here, Jackson Browne makes a re-scheduled stop at Foxwoods. Details here.

Sunday: Like horns? Well, you’ll certainly hear a lot of them at King Park in Newport beginning at 3PM when the Larry Brown Swinglane Orchestra plays the Nimfest series. Details here.