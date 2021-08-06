It’s a busy mid-summer weekend on the music scene with some big names out there headlining shows. Check out our top picks this weekend below.

Friday: New Kids on the Block make a triumphant return to Fenway Park. It’s their only show planned for 2021. Bell Biv Devoe open. Details here.

Friday: Askew has a benefit show to raise funds for the Rhode Island Folk Festival. Singer-songwriters Beth Barron, Cardboard Ox, SwampBirds, Kate Mick and Anthony Loffredio are scheduled to play beginning around 7PM. Details here.

Sunday: Classic rockers Grand Funk Railroad ride on into Indian Ranch in Webster, MA beginning at 1PM. Details here.

Friday: Traditional jazz hipsters Tuba Skinny play the Narrows Center for the Arts at 8PM. Details here.

Saturday: The Free Radicals celebrate the life and music of Jerry Garcia during the nine-day period known as “the days between” at Nick-a-Nees. Details here.

Sunday: On the heels of his new album, Downhill from Here, Jackson Browne makes a re-scheduled stop at Foxwoods. Details here.

Sunday: Like horns? Well, you’ll certainly hear a lot of them at King Park in Newport beginning at 3PM when the Larry Brown Swinglane Orchestra plays the Nimfest series. Details here.

Ken Abrams

Lifestyle Editor Ken Abrams writes about music for What'sUpNewp, Providence Monthly, SO RI, and more. He DJ's "The Kingston Coffeehouse" Tuesday nights, 6-9 PM on WRIU 90.3 FM.