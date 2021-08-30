This press release was provided by the Boch Center.

(Boston, MA – August 30, 2021) RAIN – A TRIBUTE TO THE BEATLES presents The Best of Abbey Road Live! In celebration of Abbey Road, RAIN will bring the greatest hits to life in addition to all your early favorites for three shows at the Boch Center Wang Theatre in Boston October 9th at 8:00 PM and October 10th at 1:00 PM and 6:00 PM. Tickets are on sale now at the Boch Center Box Office or www.bochcenter.org.

This mind-blowing performance takes you back in time with the legendary foursome delivering a note-for-note theatrical event that is “the next best thing to seeing The Beatles!” (Associated Press). Experience the world’s most iconic band and come celebrate The Best of Abbey Road Live with RAIN – A TRIBUTE TO THE BEATLES. In addition to the updated sets that include state of the art LED, high-definition screens and multimedia content, RAIN will bring the Abbey Road album to life with the launch of the 2021 Tour.

Together longer than The Beatles, RAIN has mastered every song, gesture and nuance of the legendary foursome, delivering a totally live, note-for-note performance that’s as infectious as it is transporting. Let RAIN take you back with all the greatest hits along with all of your other Beatles favorites. This adoring tribute will take you back to a time when all you needed was love, and a little help from your friends.

Like The Beatles, the onstage members of RAIN are not only supreme musicians, but electrifying performers in their own right!

The Boch Center is committed to helping stop the spread of COVID-19 and announced it will require all patrons to be fully vaccinated or provide a negative COVID test taken within 72 hours of the show. Guests will be asked to show their vaccination card or test results and a government-issued ID prior to entering an event at the Wang or Shubert Theatres. The new policy goes into effect on September 14. The Boch Center recently introduced a similar measure, requiring all administrative staff members, ushers, security personnel, stagehands and vendors be fully vaccinated.

At this time masks are required for all guests as per the City of Boston mandate. The Boch Center will continue to monitor state and local health guidelines and will adjust the mask policy if the current guidelines change.

Tickets are available at the Boch Center Box Office, www.bochcenter.org, by calling (800) 982-ARTS (2787) and via Ticketmaster. The Wang Theatre is located at 270 Tremont Street in Boston, MA

The Latest From What's Up Newp