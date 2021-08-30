Joyce M. (Kelley) Weber passed away Wednesday, August 25, 2021, at the Village House Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Newport with family at her side. She was predeceased by her husband of 65 years William H. Weber who passed away on March 21, 2021.

She was born December 27, 1933, in Fall River, Massachusetts. She was predeceased by her parents John P. and Lucia (O’Hara) Kelley and her stepmother Sarah A. (Concannon) Kelley. She graduated from St. Joseph’s School and St. Catherine’s Academy in the class of 1951. She worked in New York City for American Airlines prior to her marriage.

Joyce and Bill were married at St. Lucy’s Church on October 15, 1955 and raised their family on Aquidneck Island (living in Portsmouth since 1968). She was a long-time member of the Portsmouth Senior Center and the Red Hat Society.

She loved all things Irish: from the stories of the Irish immigration to Newport to bag-pipe music to taking Irish step-dance lessons. When they retired one of our parents first big adventures was a tour of Ireland.

In retirement they also began ballroom dancing. The major portion of their early retirement was spent in their RV on multiple trips visiting family and exploring the country.

Joyce is survived by her children: Karen M. Weber of Middletown; William H. Weber, Jr. of E. Falmouth, MA; John P. Weber of Portsmouth; Elaine M. Weber of Middletown and Daniel J. Weber and his wife Laurie A. (McLeod) Weber of Wallingford, PA. She is survived by her grandchildren Bradford A. Weber and Elise M. Weber of Wallingford, PA; her sister Judith A. Kelley of Middletown, sister-in-law Ann (Weber) McCollum of Easton, PA; cousin Eula Curtis and several nieces and nephews.

She was the sister of the late John P. Kelley, Jr., and Janice A. (Kelley) Johnson.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, August 31 at 10:00 am, St. Lucy’s Church, 909 West Main Road, Middletown. Burial will be held immediately following at St. Columba Cemetery, 465 Brown’s Lane, Middletown.

The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff of the Village House for the care provided. Please consider memorial donations to the Village House, c/o Activities Fund, 70 Harrison Ave., Newport, RI 02840 or to the Alzheimer’s Association www.alz.org.

