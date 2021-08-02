Belmira J. Silvia, 96, of Warren, RI, passed away on July 31, 2021. Belmira was born in Portsmouth, RI to her parents Antone Souza and Mary (Borges). She was the wife of the late Joseph P. Silvia.

Belmira is survived by her daughters Marie Rhea, Joanne Powe, Betty Jo Silvia, two grandchildren Robert Rhea and Crystal Powe, four great-grandsons Preston, Aiden, Nicholas and Ari.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents Antone and Mary Souza, Antone Souza Jr., Manuel Souza, Agnes Silvia, Mary Mello and Pauline Harold.

Funeral services will be private.