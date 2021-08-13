Looking for a new gig, job, or career? Here’s a roundup of some of the companies that are hiring right now in the Newport area.
All jobs were posted or provided to us within the last seven days and are located within five miles of downtown Newport.
Are you a business owner and manager who is hiring? Email your job opportunities, with a link to the job opportunity (in the format you see below) to ryan@whatsupnewp.com and we’ll make sure to include you in our next roundup.
Upcoming Job Fairs
- Free job and education fair to be held on August 17 in Westerly
- Rhode Island Airport Corporation will host a job fair at Rhode Island T. F. Green International Airport on August 18
Job Opportunities Available This Week
- 22 Bowen’s – BARTENDER
- Admiral Fitzroy Inn – Housekeeping Attendant
- Advanced Remarketing Services – Customer Support Technicians
- Aldi – Part-Time Store Associate
- Allied Universal – Security Officer Hospital
- Antonio’s Pizza By The Slice – Now Hiring Servers and more
- Applebee’s – Bartender
- Balfour Beatty – Residential Maintenance Technician – Level I
- BankNewport- Personal Lines Account Manager
- Bar Cino – LINE COOK – $125/WEEK BONUS, $15-$22/HOUR
- Bed Bath & Beyond – Retail Stock Associate
- Benchmark Senior Living – Housekeeper
- Blackstone Caterers – Catering Waitstaff and Bartenders
- Bouchard Inn – Housekeeping
- Brick Alley Pub – Kitchen Assistant, Line or Prep Cook, Servers
- Caleb & Broad – Full Time Server
- Cameron Craig Group – General Manager – Gourmet Retail Food Market
- Castle Hill Inn – RESERVATION AGENT
- Chartwells – FOOD SERVICE WORKER
- Child & Family Services of Newport County – Testing Support Specialist
- Chili’s – Server – Middletown Chili’s
- City of Newport – CDL Drivers, Water Plant Operator, City Planner, Diversity & HR Generalist, Seasonal Employment
- Colbea EastSide Enterprise – Store Manager
- CVS Health – Store Manager in Training
- Diego’s Middletown Bariro Cantina – Line Cooks Needed
- EBCAP – On Call Substitute Teachers, Head Start and Early Head Start (EBCAP0548)
- Embrace Home Loans – Servicing Associate
- Famous Footwear – Part-Time Sales Associate – Famous Footwear
- FedEx Office – Retail Customer Service Associate
- Fisher Investments – Regional Vice President of Sales
- Fluke – Fine Dining Server
- Forty 1 North – High Volume Bartender
- Furry Fellas – Newport RI Pet Care Specialist
- GNC – Part Time Sales Associate
- Gurney’s – Reservations Agent
- Hammett Boat Inc. – Deckhand email: cmurray@nemarinepilots.com
- Hampton Inn & Suites – Front Office Manager
- Harborside Inn – Overnight Front Desk – Fridays & Saturdays
- Heatherwood Rehab – Housekeeping
- Island Wellness – Wellness Associate
- James L. Maher Center – Direct Support Professional (DSP) – Overnights
- JPS Construction & Design – Estimator
- Keller Williams Coastal – Real Estate Agents – New and Experienced Agents Welcome!
- KFC – KFC General Manager – Salary Non Exempt
- La Vecina Taqueria – LINE COOK
- Lifespan – Nursing Assistant
- Looking Upwards – Direct Support Professionals
- Lululemon – Assistant Manager
- Magellan Health – VP, Business Development, MRx Specialty
- Marco’s Subs & Marco’s Cafe – All Positions | email marcossubsri@gmail.com with availability and experience (experience is not required, will train the right people)
- Mamma Luisa Restaurant – SERVER
- Marriott International – Assistant Food and Beverage Operations Manager
- Marvel & Associates – Associate
- McLaughlin Research Group – PROGRAM MANAGER /PROJECT SUPERVISOR-DG
- MediTelecare – Pharmacy Technician
- MFM Industries – General Cleaner (Full-Time)
- Michaels – Seasonal Replenishment Team Member
- Middletown Public Schools – Benefits Specialist
- Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport – Human Resources Specialist (Human Resource Development)
- New York Yacht Club – Banquet Server
- Newport County Community Health – Overnight Residential Counselor
- Newport County Regional Special Education Program – Census Coordinator
- Newport Creamery – Carryout Server
- Newport Hotel Group – Training & Recruitment Coordinator
- Newport Public Dentistry – Certified Dental Assistant
- Newport Public Schools – Grade 7 Science Teacher @ Thompson Middle School
- Newport Restaurant Group – EXECUTIVE CHEF **SIGN ON BONUS**
- Ninety Nine Restaurant & Pub – Server – $500 Incentive*
- Ocean Cliff I & II – Newport Resort Looking for Front Desk agents (Year round)
- On Time Staffing – Warehouse Worker
- Pasta Beach – Dishwashers
- People’s Credit Union – Member Service Center Representative
- Pickles – All Positions | email marcossubsri@gmail.com with availability and experience (experience is not required, will train the right people)
- Planet Fitness – Fitness Trainer
- Reagan Marine Construction – Crane Operator / Craft Marine Construction
- Right Coast Media Group – Digital Marketing Specialist
- Russell MOring Catering & Events – Dishwasher
- Saccucci Auto Group – Auto Body Technicians
- Safe Harbor Marinas – Test Dockhand
- SAGE Dining Services – Utility (Dishwasher) ~ Beautiful Private School
- Salve Regina University – Assistant Director, Study Abroad – Salve Regina University
- Sardella’s – Food Runner / Wait Person
- SEACORP – Information Systems Security Manager
- Sheldon Fine Art Gallery – Gallery Business Administrator
- Silveira Preschool – Toddler Teacher Assistant
- SPN Solutions – Help Desk Technician
- Susse Chalet – Laundry Attendant *$500 Sign On Bonus/ Attendant ng Labahan
- The Clambake Club of Newport – Cleaning Supervisor
- The Coffee Guy – Barista and Cashier
- The Home Depot – Front of Store Attendant
- The Mooring – KITCHEN SUPERVISOR
- The Reef – Front and back of house staff (apply within)
- The Vanderbilt – Front Desk Supervisor
- Thrive Payments – Account Executive – Merchant Services
- Tides Family Services – Caseworker
- Toci – Retail Sales Associate
- Towne Park – Manager of Parking Operations – Viking Hotel
- Twice as Nice – Toddler Teacher
- US Bureau of Naval Personnel – FIELD STUDIES SUPPORT COORDINATOR
- West Marine – Rigging Assistant II
- Wimco Villas – Luxury Travel Company is Hiring – Need Pre-Arrival Concierges
- Wyndham Destinations – Activities Associate
- Zeider Enterprises – EFMP Case Liaison