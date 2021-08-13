Looking for a new gig, job, or career? Here’s a roundup of some of the companies that are hiring right now in the Newport area.

All jobs were posted or provided to us within the last seven days and are located within five miles of downtown Newport.

Job Opportunities Available This Week

  1. 22 Bowen’s – BARTENDER
  2. Admiral Fitzroy Inn – Housekeeping Attendant
  3. Advanced Remarketing Services – Customer Support Technicians
  4. Aldi – Part-Time Store Associate
  5. Allied Universal – Security Officer Hospital
  6. Antonio’s Pizza By The Slice – Now Hiring Servers and more
  7. Applebee’s – Bartender
  8. Balfour Beatty – Residential Maintenance Technician – Level I
  9. BankNewport- Personal Lines Account Manager
  10. Bar Cino – LINE COOK – $125/WEEK BONUS, $15-$22/HOUR
  11. Bed Bath & Beyond – Retail Stock Associate
  12. Benchmark Senior Living – Housekeeper
  13. Blackstone Caterers – Catering Waitstaff and Bartenders
  14. Bouchard Inn – Housekeeping
  15. Brick Alley Pub – Kitchen Assistant, Line or Prep Cook, Servers
  16. Caleb & Broad – Full Time Server
  17. Cameron Craig Group – General Manager – Gourmet Retail Food Market
  18. Castle Hill Inn – RESERVATION AGENT
  19. Chartwells – FOOD SERVICE WORKER
  20. Child & Family Services of Newport County – Testing Support Specialist
  21. Chili’s – Server – Middletown Chili’s
  22. City of Newport – CDL Drivers, Water Plant Operator, City Planner, Diversity & HR Generalist, Seasonal Employment
  23. Colbea EastSide Enterprise – Store Manager
  24. CVS Health – Store Manager in Training
  25. Diego’s Middletown Bariro Cantina – Line Cooks Needed
  26. EBCAP – On Call Substitute Teachers, Head Start and Early Head Start (EBCAP0548)
  27. Embrace Home Loans – Servicing Associate
  28. Famous Footwear – Part-Time Sales Associate – Famous Footwear
  29. FedEx Office – Retail Customer Service Associate
  30. Fisher Investments – Regional Vice President of Sales
  31. Fluke – Fine Dining Server
  32. Forty 1 North – High Volume Bartender
  33. Furry Fellas – Newport RI Pet Care Specialist
  34. GNC – Part Time Sales Associate
  35. Gurney’s – Reservations Agent
  36. Hammett Boat Inc. – Deckhand email: cmurray@nemarinepilots.com
  37. Hampton Inn & Suites – Front Office Manager
  38. Harborside Inn – Overnight Front Desk – Fridays & Saturdays
  39. Heatherwood Rehab – Housekeeping
  40. Island Wellness – Wellness Associate
  41. James L. Maher Center – Direct Support Professional (DSP) – Overnights
  42. JPS Construction & Design – Estimator
  43. Keller Williams Coastal – Real Estate Agents – New and Experienced Agents Welcome!
  44. KFC – KFC General Manager – Salary Non Exempt
  45. La Vecina Taqueria – LINE COOK
  46. Lifespan – Nursing Assistant
  47. Looking Upwards – Direct Support Professionals 
  48. Lululemon – Assistant Manager
  49. Magellan Health – VP, Business Development, MRx Specialty
  50. Marco’s Subs & Marco’s Cafe – All Positions | email marcossubsri@gmail.com with availability and experience (experience is not required, will train the right people)
  51. Mamma Luisa Restaurant – SERVER
  52. Marriott International – Assistant Food and Beverage Operations Manager
  53. Marvel & Associates – Associate
  54. McLaughlin Research Group – PROGRAM MANAGER /PROJECT SUPERVISOR-DG
  55. MediTelecare – Pharmacy Technician
  56. MFM Industries – General Cleaner (Full-Time)
  57. Michaels – Seasonal Replenishment Team Member
  58. Middletown Public Schools – Benefits Specialist
  59. Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport – Human Resources Specialist (Human Resource Development)
  60. New York Yacht Club – Banquet Server
  61. Newport County Community Health – Overnight Residential Counselor
  62. Newport County Regional Special Education Program – Census Coordinator
  63. Newport Creamery – Carryout Server
  64. Newport Hotel Group – Training & Recruitment Coordinator
  65. Newport Public Dentistry – Certified Dental Assistant
  66. Newport Public Schools – Grade 7 Science Teacher @ Thompson Middle School
  67. Newport Restaurant Group – EXECUTIVE CHEF **SIGN ON BONUS**
  68. Ninety Nine Restaurant & Pub – Server – $500 Incentive*
  69. Ocean Cliff I & II – Newport Resort Looking for Front Desk agents (Year round)
  70. On Time Staffing – Warehouse Worker
  71. Pasta Beach – Dishwashers
  72. People’s Credit Union – Member Service Center Representative
  73. Pickles – All Positions | email marcossubsri@gmail.com with availability and experience (experience is not required, will train the right people)
  74. Planet Fitness – Fitness Trainer
  75. Reagan Marine Construction – Crane Operator / Craft Marine Construction
  76. Right Coast Media Group – Digital Marketing Specialist
  77. Russell MOring Catering & Events – Dishwasher
  78. Saccucci Auto Group – Auto Body Technicians
  79. Safe Harbor Marinas – Test Dockhand
  80. SAGE Dining Services – Utility (Dishwasher) ~ Beautiful Private School
  81. Salve Regina University – Assistant Director, Study Abroad – Salve Regina University
  82. Sardella’s – Food Runner / Wait Person 
  83. SEACORP – Information Systems Security Manager
  84. Sheldon Fine Art Gallery – Gallery Business Administrator
  85. Silveira Preschool – Toddler Teacher Assistant
  86. SPN Solutions – Help Desk Technician
  87. Susse Chalet – Laundry Attendant *$500 Sign On Bonus/ Attendant ng Labahan
  88. The Clambake Club of Newport – Cleaning Supervisor
  89. The Coffee Guy – Barista and Cashier
  90. The Home Depot – Front of Store Attendant
  91. The Mooring – KITCHEN SUPERVISOR
  92. The Reef – Front and back of house staff (apply within)
  93. The Vanderbilt – Front Desk Supervisor
  94. Thrive Payments – Account Executive – Merchant Services
  95. Tides Family Services – Caseworker
  96. Toci – Retail Sales Associate
  97. Towne Park – Manager of Parking Operations – Viking Hotel
  98. Twice as Nice – Toddler Teacher
  99. US Bureau of Naval Personnel – FIELD STUDIES SUPPORT COORDINATOR
  100. West Marine – Rigging Assistant II
  101. Wimco Villas – Luxury Travel Company is Hiring – Need Pre-Arrival Concierges
  102. Wyndham Destinations – Activities Associate
  103. Zeider Enterprises – EFMP Case Liaison

