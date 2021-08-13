The Rhode Island Airport Corporation will hold an Airport Job Fair on Wednesday, August 18, 2021, from 12:00 pm to 6:00 pm at the Rhode Island T. F. Green International Airport, in the Mary Brennan Board Room, located on the departures level behind the Delta Airlines check-in counters. Parking will be validated for all attendees.

Current openings include fleet service agents, ground handlers, ticket counter representatives, wheelchair assistants, ramp agents, line monitors, customer service agents, electric cart drivers, bag runners, passenger assistants, cashiers, line cooks, restaurant supervisors, warehouse receivers, shuttle drivers, maintenance workers and sales associates.

Among the organizations seeking employees are the Transportation Security Administration (Transportation Security Officers) and the Rhode Island Airport Corporation (Law Enforcement Officer; Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting Crewperson; Diesel Mechanic). Restaurant and retail employment opportunities are also being offered by Grove Bay LLC, Dunkin’, and Paradies Lagardiere. Airport and airline service and support providers, including LAZ Parking, United Ground Express (UGE), ABM, Unifi, and Allied Universal Services (AUS) are also seeking customer service, parking and security attendants.

Attendees are encouraged to bring a copy of their resume and be prepared to speak one-on-one with participating company representatives. All potential employees must be able to pass a background check.

For more information regarding the job fair, contact 401-691-2418.

For more information on airport job opportunities, visit https://www.pvdairport.com/corporate/careers