Westerly Education Center will host its annual job and education fair on Tuesday, August 17 from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. at 23 Friendship Street, Westerly. The event is free for all.

“For anyone who is ready to return to work or who is seeking a career change, this event provides the opportunity to connect with employers and make an instant match,” said Amy Grzybowski, executive director of Westerly Education Center in a statement. “For some, enrolling in college or taking a short-term, free workforce training program will provide the preparation needed for career success. We hope that we can help employers, now and in the near future, find the talent they need to keep the economy strong.”

More than 30 businesses have signed up to recruit, and there are additional spaces still available on a first-come, first-served basis. Employers should contact Faith Hanson at 401-584-4931 or faith.hanson@riopc.edu to book a table. CCRI admissions will be available to help students with enrollment.

Pre-registration for job seekers is not required.

Founded in 2017, the Westerly Education Center is a public-private collaboration designed to bring together higher education, business, industry, and community partners to provide high-quality educational programs to meet projected workforce growth in the region. More information can be found at westerlyedcenter.org.