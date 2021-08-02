Newport Jazz wrapped up a sold-out weekend on Sunday.

The day included performances from Brandee Younger, Charles Lloyd, Robert Glasper, Kenny Barron, Andra Day, and several groups.

Before introducing Brandee Younger and her beautiful gold harp to kick things off on the Lawn Stage, Artistic Director Christian McBride said, “The beautiful thing about this festival is when someone is making their debut appearance you know they are going to be a part of the jazz family for years to come”.

A highlight for many traditional jazz fans took place at the Lawn Stage when David Ostwald’s Louis Armstrong Eternity Band played a wide variety of hits from Armstrong.

One noticeable highlight and comment we heard often during both Newport Folk and Newport Jazz was the video production this year. At times it was hard to believe that the video was live and not previously recorded and edited. Kudos to the video production team.

Before welcoming Andra Day to close out the 2021 festival, McBride took a moment to FaceTime Newport Jazz founder George Wein. Wein, who is now 95, took precautions and didn’t make the trip from New York to Newport for the festival. During the call, Wein said hello to the crowd and thanked everyone for their support.

Day closed out the day with her hit “Rise Up”.

Fort Adams reopens for public tours on Tuesday.

What’s Up Newp photographer Rick Farrell was there to capture the day in photos, enjoy his photo gallery below.

Newport Jazz Artistic Director Christian McBride

Andra Day

Charle Lloyd

The Vibes Summit

The Vibes Summit

The Vibes Summit

Brandee Younger

Brandee Younger

Dave Holland

Kenny Barron

Kenny Barron & Dave Holland Trio with Johnathan Blake

Wycliffe Gordon, David Ostwald’s Louis Armstrong Eternity Band

David Ostwald’s Louis Armstrong Eternity Band

David Ostwald’s Louis Armstrong Eternity Band

The Jazz Gallery All-Stars

Joe Russo, The Bogie Band

The Bogie Band

Charles Lloyd

Charles Lloyd

The Jazz Gallery All-Stars

John Scofield, The Jam Jawn

Christian McBride

Charles Lloyd

The Jam Jawn

Jazz on a Sunday afternoon

Robert Glasper

Robert Glasper (Black Radio)

Robert Glasper (Black Radio)

Christian McBride and George Wein

Andra Day