By Fort Adams Trust

The Fort Adams Trust extended summer music festivities at the fort with a free concert performance by The Ravers on August 18th. Ravers’ fans came by land and sea to enjoy the music, views of Narragansett Bay and food & refreshments as they listened to the band perform, all part of the Fort Adams Trust’s “Music at the Fort” concert series. The free concert series takes place outside the walls of the fort and is open to the public to attend from 5-8 PM. The concerts are for all ages and attendees are encouraged to bring blankets and beach chairs to sit on the lawn for their listening pleasure.

“As the Folk and Jazz Festivals have wound down, the Fort Adams Trust keeps the summer music festivities going with our “Music at the Fort” concert series,” stated Chris Zeeman, President of the Fort Adams Trust. “Our free ‘Music at the Fort’ concert series has been going on for several years now and the Trust was thrilled to continue it this summer with local favorite The Ravers who are always a great draw,” Zeeman further added.

The Fort Adams’ “Music at the Fort” next concert is slated for September with the performers to be announced.

About the Fort Adams Trust:



The Fort Adams Trust is a 501 (c)(3) non-profit responsible for preservation, programming, and promoting the National Historic Landmarks in Fort Adams State Park in Newport, Rhode Island. Over 100,000 people tour the Fort and attend events in the Park annually. The Trust accepts donations to support its preservation and programming missions. http://www.FortAdams.org