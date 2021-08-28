Providence, RI—Members of the community are invited to attend, and Media are welcome to cover the FirstWorks Live—Music at Roger Williams Park free summer concert series in the gorgeous outdoor setting of the Roger Williams Park Bandstand. Presented in partnership with Roger Williams Park Conservancy and the Providence Parks Department, the six-concert series continues this Sunday, August 29, 2021 at 5 p.m. with the celebrated Rhode Island-based hip-hop artist, Chachi Carvalho and his multi-instrumental band the International Players. Carvalho and the International Players are rooted in classic hip-hop, but their sound is constantly evolving, seamlessly incorporating both live instrumentation and Carvalho’s Cape Verdean roots. Carvalho is known for uplifting any gathering with beats, rhymes, and life wherever—and with whomever—he takes the stage. This FirstWorks Live performance is featured as a PVDFest 2021 “summer happening,” Providence’s signature arts festival’s citywide outdoor arts pop-ups in parks and public spaces.

Carvalho will also conduct a workshop called E.M.C.E.E. (Etiquette, Musicianship, Control, Engagement, Energy) from 3:00-4:00 p.m at the Roger Williams Park Bandstand. Participants will take a critical look at the skills and techniques needed to deliver a memorable performance. Registration is required.

Due to an increase in the regional spread of the Delta variant of COVID-19, masks are strongly recommended for all attendees and will be available at entry points to the Bandstand.

In the event of rain, the concert will take place inside the Roger Williams Park Casino instead of at the Bandstand. Space is limited, first come first served. Masks are required for indoor events.

FirstWorks and Roger Williams Park are committed to following the State of Rhode Island’s guidance on COVID-19 precautions. Patrons are encouraged to view the latest state guidelines at reopeningri.com as guidance develops.

The FirstWorks Live—Music at Roger Williams Park concert seriesoffers a global journey from Polynesian dance and drums to Andean folk music, international hip-hop to Caribbean Carnival, red-hot Latin jazz to red roots Americana. For more information and the full series line-up visit http://first-works.org. To learn more about events in Roger Williams Park visit www.rwpark.org.

FirstWorks Live—Music at Roger Williams Park is presented by FirstWorks in partnership with Roger Williams Park Conservancy and Providence Parks Department. A PVDFest Summer Happening.

Special thanks to Providence Tourism Council for generous support of FirstWorks Live—Music at Roger Williams Park.

