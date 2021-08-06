So what’s the point of rock and roll? Well, we’re learning the answer this summer.

As live concerts return to the region, it’s clear that rock and roll music is nothing if not for its passionate fans. The communal experience of seeing a rock band, singing along, dancing in the aisles, and strumming air guitar reminds us that rock and roll is best served before a live audience. That was certainly the case at Thursday’s Hall and Oates/Squeeze show at Manfield’s Xfinity Center.

UK favorites Squeeze opened the evening with a memorable set of hard-driving hits … along with a few deep cuts. The band was tight on tunes like the opener “Take Me, I’m Yours,” “Cool for Cats,” and “Tempted.” As more of the crowd streamed in, songs like “Pulling Mussels,” “Goodbye Girl,” and “Black Coffee in Bed,” turned into singalongs, as only the Xfinity crowd can do.

Daryl Hall and John Oates took the stage before a highly energized crowd – even the boomers were on their feet for most of the show! The band kicked into a few favorites opening with “Maneater,” and following with “Family Man” and “Adult Education.” The band clearly enjoyed playing live, there was a buzz on stage and in the crowd throughout the show – there were no low points!

The most successful duo of all time covered many of their hits in their 15 song set, frequently referencing how happy they were to be playing out. The four-song encore included #1 hits “Rich Girl,” “Your Kiss is on my List,” and “Private Eyes.” The closer, “You Make My Dreams Come True,” was the theme show for many in attendance!

What’sUpNewp’s Rick Farrell was there and shares these photos of the show.