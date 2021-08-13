On August 28, the Jamestown Arts Center will celebrate its 10th Annual Summer Soirée with artists, friends, neighbors, and supporters during a night of music, dancing, summer savories, a live auction, and more!

Each year, the Summer Soirée underwrites every aspect of the JAC’s operations, including Scholarship & Programming funds, to bring extraordinary art and arts education to all in Jamestown.

This year, attendees are encouraged to wear sunset orange attire and will enjoy a live auction with auctioneer C. Hugh Hildesley, summer savories by Stoneacre, a raw bar by Matunuck Oyster Bar and music by DJ Chris Roxx. To help ensure this event can be celebrated by all ages, Young Supporter (35 years and under) ticket prices are being sold at $125!

An exhibition of colorful and abstract work by Allison Paschke and Jacqueline Ott will be on view at the JAC during the Summer Soirée. Scaling the Wall plays with the vast wall space at the Jamestown Arts Center, which presented the artists with an opportunity to explore ambitious, component based possibilities in their art. Smaller pieces placed throughout the gallery will amplify the shift in scale from very large to very small. The exhibition will be on view from August 21 – October 9, 2021.

Honorary Chairs of the 10th Annual Soirée are Liz and Blair Boyer. The event is co-chaired by Christine Bevilacqua, Donna Montgomery and Patti Watson and sponsored by WKP Construction (Visionary Level Sponsor), Gold’s Wine and Spirits, Taste Interiors and Design, and Wow Media (Innovator Level Sponsors), Bank Newport, Lila Delman Compass, Metta Events, Newport Tent Company, The Secret Garden, Stoneacre Brasserie, and Devi Ross (Creative Level Sponsors).

Ticket capacity will be limited this year and sold online at jacsummersoiree.org. The JAC will be monitoring and adhering to any guidelines from Rhode Island and the CDC related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

At a Glance:

WHO: The Jamestown Arts Center (JAC)

WHAT: The Annual Summer Soirée is a fundraising event for the JAC and a celebration

of the arts in Jamestown

WHERE: 18 Valley Street, Jamestown, RI

WHEN: August 28, 6 – 10 pm

DETAILS: www.jacsummersoiree.org

The Jamestown Arts Center is a multi-disciplinary visual and performing arts space that hosts art exhibits, theatre, dance and musical performances, film screenings, and educational programming including artist talks and hands-on art classes for all ages. The JAC opened in 2010 in a former boat repair shop redesigned by award winning architects Estes/Twombly. Since 2014, it’s won 5 of Rhode Island Monthly’s ‘Best of Rhode Island’ awards, including the Editor’s Pick for Outdoor Art in 2021.

Programming partners include: Heifetz International Music Institute, FirstWorks, RISCA, FabNewport, RISD, Manhattan Short Film Festival, SENE Film Festival, Spectrum Theatre, Providence Art and Design Film Festival, Island Moving Company, the Jamestown Schools, Social Enterprise Greenhouse, The Brown/Trinity Rep M.F.A. in Acting & Directing Program and many individual artists and local organizations. The Jamestown Arts Center has quickly become a leading arts and cultural hub for Rhode Island and beyond, where creativity, ideas, and innovation flourish. For more information visit: jamestownartcenter.org