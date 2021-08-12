The Community College of Rhode Island (CCRI) is hosting its next open enrollment day at its Newport campus on Tuesday, August 17. During the event, CCRI will hold vaccine a clinic for enrolling students and their families.

Tuesday, August 17

9 am–12 pm

Newport Campus

1 John Chafee Boulevard, Newport

The event will offer those interested in attending CCRI the opportunity to apply for free, receive assistance with filing for financial aid, schedule or take the ACCUPLACER placement exam, and register for classes.

CCRI will also hold a walk-in COVID vaccine clinic (10 am–12 pm) during the event for prospective and currently enrolled students. The clinic will be administering the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. CCRI requires all students enrolled for in-person classes for the Fall 2021 semester to be fully vaccinated (medical and religious exemptions allowed).

The free event is a simple, one-stop-shop for attending CCRI this fall. For more information, please visit ccri.edu.

Class of 2021 high school graduates can also learn about the RI Promise Scholarship program, which provides two years free tuition for full-time students who attend CCRI the semester after graduating high school.