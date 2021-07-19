Lila Delman Compass today announced the sale of Newport’s ‘Tree House’, 708 Bellevue Avenue, for $4,700,000.

According to data maintained by the Rhode Island Statewide MLS, this transaction marks the second-highest sale in Newport year-to-date. Kate Leonard, a Sales Associate for Lila Delman Compass’ Newport Office, represented the seller.

“The ‘Tree House’ is ideally sited on Bellevue Avenue, located within short walking distance to the beach,” commented Kate Leonard in a statement. “The sellers have cherished their family time at this home and are pleased that new owners will have the same opportunity to enjoy all that the home and Newport have to offer.”

According to Lila Delman Compass, ‘Tree House’ is a magnificent home just steps from the beach. Sited on 1.38 acres of park-like grounds with entry on Ledge Road, the property is fenced and gated to provide privacy and peacefulness. The first floor consists of an open concept kitchen, dining area, living space with fireplace, family room and library. French doors open to an expansive light-filled sunroom that extends the full length of the house. A two-car garage leads into the mud room and kitchen area for easy access to the kitchen. A reading room and full bath finish this first level. The second floor consists of two wings. One wing includes a spacious main bedroom with two separate bathrooms and walk-in closets. The second level also includes three additional bedrooms and two full baths. The third level includes an additional office, a laundry room/bath, and a sun-filled family room with water-views. The grounds of ‘Tree House’ have specimen trees and plantings with unique sitting areas to enjoy the beautiful yard. The location allows one to walk or bike to the beach, Bellevue shops, and the Cliff Walk. Seldom does a property come to market in this pristine condition.

*Highest sale representation is based on information from the RI Statewide MLS for the period of January 1, 2021 – July 19, 2021. *#1 luxury ranking based on highest volume of $1M+ sales in RI each year, based on information from RI Statewide MLS for period January 1 1993 – December 31 2020. Neither Lila Delman Compass nor the MLS guarantees or are responsible for the accuracy of the data provided to them. Data maintained by the MLS may not reflect all real estate activity in the market. Nothing herein shall be construed as legal, accounting or other professional advice outside the realm of real estate brokerage.